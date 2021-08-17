Watch: When Conor McGregor outfought Max Holloway with a torn ACL

Fighting through injuries has certainly become the norm in the current MMA landscape. Towards the start of Conor McGregor's UFC career, the Irishman pushed through a serious injury when he took on Max Holloway.

The fight. which took place back in August 2013, saw McGregor compete with a torn ACL, among other injuries.

Harking back to an era when Conor McGregor was not at the pinnacle of the MMA circuit, UFC Europe took to Twitter to post a video to commemorate the clash between 'The Notorious' star and Holloway.

#OnThisDay in 2013: @TheNotoriousMMA made only his second appearance in the Octagon with this win over Max Holloway! 🇮🇪



📺 Watch more on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/5P9XVNKpp9 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 17, 2021

The Dubliner emerged triumphant, recording a unanimous decision win against an up-and-coming Max Holloway. The fact that it was only his second fight in the UFC makes this feat all the more impressive.

In the aftermath of his battle against 'Blessed', Conor McGregor underwent an MRI to make sure everything was in shape. However, that was certainly not the case.

The MRI revealed that the Crumlin native had suffered a tear to his ACL, a posterior horn meniscus tear and an MCL strain.

It was not the last time Conor McGregor fought through an ACL tear

Not one to back out of a stout challenge, Conor McGregor, in the wake of his triumph against Chad Mendes, revealed that he had suffered an 80% tear to his ACL ahead of the fight.

"Fourteen weeks before the fight I tore 80 percent of my ACL. I could barely walk. I could barely kick. But I have a lot of experience coming back from that injury. I was aware of my body, and I was aware of my balance. I have a good team around me, and I trusted everyone that was there. That's how I performed," declared Conor McGregor. (h/t ESPN)

The rumor mill, ahead of the Irish southpaw's fight against Mendes, was working overtime. McGregor waited to address any of those concerns until long after the fight.

Conor McGregor did not reach the top of the food chain on the MMA circuit on the back of his talk alone. His commitment to the game played a vital role in bolstering his claim to the position of top dog. And if fighting through injuries does not prove his commitment to his craft, we don't know what will!

