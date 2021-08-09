Watch: When Conor McGregor said Nate Diaz has a "rock chin"

Rivalries don't get any better than what Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had in 2016. The world saw two elite fighters come toe-to-toe at UFC 196, resulting in one of the biggest upsets at the time when Nate Diaz submitted Conor McGregor. The pair fought again at UFC 202, with the Irishman emerging victorious over the Stockton native via majority decision.

After UFC 202, Conor McGregor was full of praise and appreciation for Diaz. Unsurprisingly, he credited Diaz's durability inside the octagon.

At the post-fight media scrum, Conor McGregor was asked by ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto whether he had to take a lot of shots because these guys [Nate Diaz and welterweights at large] wouldn't go away. The Irishman said:

"I think he [Nate Diaz] has a rock chin, he has a rock chin that boy has and he's a big boy. People can say he's a lightweight and he was a lightweight, but he was far from a lightweight in there."

Watch the video below:

Nate Diaz and his next-level durability

Nate Diaz has been in some wars inside the UFC octagon. Much like his older brother Nick Diaz, Nate has always been a fighter who refuses to back down while fighting. His intriguing and fearless fighting style has earned him the support of millions of fans around the world.

Another notable performance that showcased Nate Diaz's durability was his UFC 244 fight against Jorge Masvidal, where a doctor's stoppage brought the fight to an end. Nate Diaz, however, was on his feet, ready to go even with a potentially dangerous cut above his eye, showcasing his warrior spirit.

The most recent test of Diaz's resilience was his fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Diaz endured a lot of punishment for five rounds before clipping Leon Edwards with a precise right hand that wobbled 'Rocky' with 30 seconds remaining on the clock. Diaz attempted a final flurry but failed to secure a finish which would have been one of the most iconic comebacks in UFC history.

Edited by Avinash Tewari