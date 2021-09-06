Watch: When Conor McGregor showed Jon Jones how to use hook kicks in a fight

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are two of the most accomplished mixed martial artists on the planet. Thus, it comes as no surprise when they share techniques and knowledge. An instance of this came when the Irishman showed 'Bones' how to use hook kicks in fights.

"Hook kick? Tell you what... especially when you get guys that play the parry game a lot. So many guys stand like this and have that parry game. You give them a side kick and get them to parry that and that hook kick comes there. See? They don't even...it comes here and it goes up there. It's like a hook, only with the foot. It's a nasty nasty kick, like as if you're throwing a side kick, like that," McGregor said.

Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva and Ronda Rousey also looked on as Conor McGregor shadow-drilled the move in front of them. In the video, Jon Jones can be seen asking the Irishman about the move. McGregor then explains how he disguises the technique with sidekicks.

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are unlikely to return to the octagon anytime soon

Conor McGregor has been out of action since suffering a nasty leg break at UFC 264. The Irishman is recovering and will not be entering the octagon again until at least next year. The former two-division champion has won just one fight since 2018. He will be desperate to return to the win column the next time he steps foot in the octagon.

Jon Jones has been out of action since vacating the light heavyweight in May 2020. He has hinted at a move to the heavyweight division and has also bulked up considerably. However, there's still no clarity on the date of Jones' return to the octagon. 'Bones' is also believed to be in the middle of a fighter pay dispute with UFC president Dana White.

