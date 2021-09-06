Where is UFC legend Jon Jones now and why isn't he fighting? 

Jon Jones vacated his UFC light heavyweight title in May 2020 after a dispute with UFC president Dana White over fighter pay. 'Bones' was reportedly targeting a bout with current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones has been sitting out for a fairly long time. His last fight was a championship bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, where he defended his light heavyweight title. With the win over Reyes, 'Bones' set a new record for the most wins in UFC title fight history (14).

After the contest, Jones got into a public argument over remuneration with Dana White.

The youngest champion in UFC history asked to be paid more to move up to heavyweight. White responded by saying that 'Bones' asked for a sum close to what Deontay Wilder was paid in his super-fight against Tyson Fury, reportedly around $30 million.

The UFC light heavyweight GOAT then tweeted that he was relinquishing his championship. He said he would sit out until given an adequate financial offer by the UFC. He tweeted:

"#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then."

Since relinquishing his belt, Jones has frequently been teasing a comeback. 'Bones' looks to have gained weight for a possible fight in the heavyweight division.

Francis Ngannou hailed Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all time

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou revealed that he hopes president Dana White books the fight between him and Jones.

'The Predator' believes that Jon Jones is possibly the greatest MMA fighter of all time. While speaking to BT Sport, Ngannou said:

"Jon Jones is the greatest of all time. And for me, looking for a legacy, it’s a win-win for both sides. I mean, when you look about legacy – And at some point, we’re gonna call everything by his name when you look at this fight. This is the fight who doesn’t happen in many fighters’, on their lifetime, you know."

Watch Francis Ngannou's full interview with BT Sport below:

