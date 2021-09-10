Watch: When Conor McGregor told KSI he has the 'maddest laugh' the Irishman has ever heard

Irish superstar Conor McGregor made history in 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez via a second-round knockout. In doing so, he became the first simultaneous two-division champion in the promotion's history.

A few days before the momentous event, the 'Notorious' megastar sat down with famous british YouTuber KSI to play the UFC video game.

You can see from the video below that the Irishman was getting the better of the 28-year-old:

At one point during their gaming session, McGregor commented on the English influencer's unique laugh.

"That's the maddest laugh I've heard in me life, mate," said Conor McGregor.

In a video uploaded by The Mac Life, KSI talked about his experience playing UFC 2 with McGregor.

"Yeah, the game was good. I'm not gonna ruin the score but let's just say it was close. It was very close... He was a lot better than I thought he would be. I think he was scamming me actually," said KSI.

You can see the video of KSI talking about his meeting with the Irishman below:

KSI believes Conor McGregor has lost the fire to compete

Earlier this year, KSI made an appearance on The British Entrepreneur podcast. During it, he shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor's future as a fighter. The 28-year-old started by commenting on the Irishman's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

"He [Conor McGregor] did seem weird. He didn't seem like normal McGregor. He seemed too modest and, like, cheery. It seemed like he lost the fire in his eyes. I don't know, maybe because he's a dad now. Maybe he's just there like, 'I've made my money. I've got kids, I've got a wife, I'm just happy,'" said KSI.

KSI added that McGregor has conquered everything in the sport of MMA and has also inspired a lot of people around the world. Because of that, the YouTuber feels it would be okay if the Irishman decided to hang up his gloves.

Catch KSI's appearance on TheBritish Entrepreneur podcast below:

After his UFC 257 loss to 'The Diamond', Conor McGregor did return to action to settle his score with Poirier. Unfortunately, their contest at UFC 264 ended in unsatisfactory fashion. The former two-division UFC champion suffered a gruesome leg break that resulted in a TKO victory for Poirier.

