Watch: When Conor McGregor walked out to 'El Chapo' by The Game and Skrillex at UFC 196 as a tribute to drug lord Joaquin Guzman

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is known for his elaborate entrances into the octagon since making a name for himself in the organization. One of his most iconic octagon walks was back in 2016 at UFC 196. The Irishman was set to take on Nate Diaz in the main event in a much anticipated rematch.

McGregor made the long walk to the octagon accompanied by a song called 'El Chapo' by The Game and Skrillex, which was an homage to drug lord Joaquin Guzman. The song features lyrics such as:

"This is doomsday, I can have Guadalupe. Come through and knock Donald Trump out his toupe."

"I'm on a private jet with El Chapo, feet up. Sippin' Tecate 'bout to land for the re-up."

Joaquin Guzman, otherwise known as 'El Chapo', is the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the largest gangs in the world with heavy links to drug production and distribution.

After his final arrest, the drug lord received life in prison plus 30 years and also had $12.6 billion dollars worth of assets seized. Obviously, Conor McGregor isn't a drug lord and he doesn't have $12.6 billion dollars in assets. However, the charismatic UFC fighter did compare himself to Guzman at the UFC 197 press conference in 2016:

"I'm up here like 'El Chapo' in his prime."

What did Joe Rogan say about Conor McGregor's 'El Chapo' stunt on Rafael dos Anjos?

After the UFC 197 press conference, it was noted that Conor McGregor had dressed up as Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman and had posed in a similar manner to a famous picture of the drug lord. On the JRE podcast episode #1405 in 2019, Joe Rogan reflected on this infamous publicity stunt.

Rogan and his guests found the prank hilarious, with the main idea of the joke being that the Irishman didn't tell anybody what he was doing. While speaking about McGregor, the UFC commentator said this:

"He’s just a f**king animal. God d**n, I love that guy."

However, the fight never happened due to Rafael dos Anjos pulling out of the bout due to an injury. However, that didn't stop Rogan and his guests from enjoying the prank and the stunt is still infamous to this day.

