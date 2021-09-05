Watch: When Dana White was all praise for Floyd Mayweather keeping calm in the face of Conor McGregor's antics

Conor McGregor's ability to take mental warfare to the next level is no secret to anyone in the world of combat sports. The Irishman will stop at nothing while trying to get inside the heads of his opponents ahead of a fight.

While most fall prey to Conor McGregor's mental warfare tactics, undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather isn't one of those men. To his credit, Mayweather was able to keep calm under pressure. He didn't let the Irishman's pre-fight antics and trash-talk affect him ahead of their much anticipated fight in 2017.

Even UFC president Dana White admired Mayweather's ability to show the world that he remained unaffected by McGregor's famed trash-talk. White gave full marks to Mayweather for being a professional and 'acting' like none of the things the Irishman did heading into the fight bothered him.

"In a fight, when you get hurt to the body or somebody hits you with a shot that hurts you, you try to play it off like it didn't. The things that Conor was saying, nobody's ever said that to Floyd Mayweather in public, ever, and Floyd sat there and took him on the chin and acted like it didn't bother him...Floyd is a human being, it bothered him. But he played it off very well," White said to ESPN.

Conor McGregor went no-holds-barred with the trash talk ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather

Ahead of their blockbuster clash in 2017, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor came face to face multiple times. They attended four press conferences in four cities in just four days. McGregor tried every trick in the book to try and mentally soften his opponent before going in for the kill come fight night.

From verbal jibes and personal insults to slapping the back of Mayweather's head, the southpaw really took mental warfare to a whole new level. While he did put up an impressive performance, McGregor was TKO'd by Mayweather in the 10th round of their blockbuster showdown in 2017.

