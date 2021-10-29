Watch: When Dana White responded to TikToker Emily Zugay's hilarious recreation of the UFC logo involving The Rock

UFC president Dana White was in the mood for some banter when he responded to TikToker Emily Zugay's video showing a redesigned logo of the UFC.

Watch Dana White react to Emily Zugay's redesign of the UFC logo:

Zugay rose to internet fame for creating terrible redesigns of classic company logos. The TikToker recently created her own version of the UFC logo, which featured an image of WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson – who never competed inside the octagon. She also hilariously misspelled the word "championship" as "chapinship."

Johnson did appear at UFC 244 in November 2019, though. He presented the 'BMF' (Baddest Motherf***er) celebratory title to Jorge Masvidal, who defeated Nate Diaz in the main event.

It's safe to say that Emily's designing skills – or lack thereof – caught White's attention. On TikTok, the UFC head honcho posted a tongue-in-cheek reaction to Zugay's creation. Summoning every ounce of sarcasm from his body, White said:

"Emily, I think you're spot on with your assessment of our logo. And obviously you've done your homework and you know exactly what you're talking about. You're very educated when it comes to mixed martial arts. Great job!"

The UFC decided to have fun with Zugay's logo. The MMA promotion even used it as the profile picture for their official TikTok account.

The UFC uses TikTok star Emily Zugay's redesigned logo

How Emily Zugay became popular on TikTok

Before she created the new UFC logo, Emily Zugay crafted similarly hilarious versions of some of the most iconic brand emblems, including McDonald's, Starbucks and Apple.

In her most viral video, she described herself as someone who "graduated college with a degree in design." She added that she has made it her mission to "redesign popular logos I think we can all agree are ugly." As of October, Emily Zugay's videos have reportedly been viewed 100 million times.

Dana White collaborates with another internet superstar for UFC 267

It seems like Dana White is all about interacting with social media stars this week. White recently posted a video of Hasbulla Magomedov saying he's coming to UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. In the same video, White said he's looking forward to meeting the MMA community cult hero.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Dana White also hinted that he's collaborating with Hasbulla on a future project but did not reveal what it is. Hasbulla is reportedly attending the event in support of lightweight star Islam Makhachev.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh