Watch: When Dana White silenced Michael Bisping for showing up late to a press conference

UFC president Dana White has never been one to mince words. White is known for being blunt in his observations, irrespective of whether they elicit a backlash from the person he’s speaking to or about.

One such notable example of Dana White’s frankness came during his interaction with Michael Bisping in a press conference leading up to Bisping’s UFC 217 fight against Georges St-Pierre. You can watch their conversation in the video below:

Georges St-Pierre said:

“What’s gonna happen? Like I said, we don’t know who’s up and down? It fluctuates so fast. I have a general idea. I have a general long-term goal and a general direction where I want to go. I’m 36 years old. I don’t have a lot of fight left. But I wanna make as big as possible. So, everything I’m gonna do, I’m gonna do the biggest fight as possible. And I want to make history.”

Michael Bisping interrupted GSP and said:

“No one gives a f**k. No one gives a f**k, Georges. Everybody, I’m sorry I’m late. Dana, my apologies. Georges, my apologies.”

Dana White proceeded to suggest that he was displeased with Michael Bisping being late. White addressed Bisping and sternly asserted:

“Everybody gives a f**k that you’re late. Sit down.”

Nevertheless, Dana White immediately laughed and appeared to lighten the mood at the press conference. Michael Bisping, on his part, took White’s criticism in his stride.

‘The Count’ then indicated that he was outside the Encore while his car was at the Wynn. The Encore and the Wynn are sister resorts located in Las Vegas. Following that exchange, Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre continued their war of words against one another.

Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre have retired from MMA, while Dana White continues working for the UFC

Michael Bisping (left); Dana White (center); Georges St-Pierre (right)

Georges St-Pierre defeated Michael Bisping in a third-round submission to become the new middleweight champion at UFC 217 in November 2017. GSP later vacated the title, though.

Despite rumors of a potential return, GSP hasn’t competed in an MMA bout since then.

Meanwhile, Michael Bisping competed just once after losing to GSP. Bisping’s final fight saw him lose via knockout to Kelvin Gastelum. The Count retired from MMA after his loss to Gastelum.

As for Dana White, he continues to be the president of the UFC. He has vowed to continue taking the promotion to greater heights of success in the world of sports and entertainment.

Edited by Bhargav