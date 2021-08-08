Georges St-Pierre shuts the door on his return to MMA; wants to compete in 'novelty fights' for charitable causes

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre has ruled out a return to MMA. For some time, rumors swirled around a potential super fight between St-Pierre and undefeated lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, 'Rush' has now firmly shut the door on a return to the UFC octagon.

In a recent interview on the Haymakers YouTube channel, Georges St-Pierre discussed his mentality when it comes to being asked to compete against the best of the new generation of MMA talent. He said:

"I'm telling you I'm not going to fight again to prove I'm the strongest man in the world. This part of my life is over because I believe my best years are behind me."

Georges St-Pierre not quite done with combat sports

That is not to say that we will never see Georges St-Pierre compete in some form of combat sport again. He states that the competitive spirit inside him is still there, and he would not be against a light-hearted boxing or grappling bout.

"For a charity, for a fun competition, a novelty fight," said Georges St-Pierre. "I might compete again. Whether it's in boxing, grappling, whatever. I might be interested. Because I'm a competitor. To do it for fun, something that will not effect my legacy because it's for a different reason, I could do it."

The French-Canadian martial artist was previously in talks to face Oscar De La Hoya in an exhibition boxing match. Unfortunately, UFC president Dana White blocked the fight from taking place. De La Hoya has since had a fight booked against another former UFC fighter in Vitor Belfort.

"It was a novelty fight" said St-Pierre. "It would have been a serious competition... I would have moved to Los Angeles to do a full hardcore training camp with Freddie Roach and all his guys... I think it would have been a fair match."

Whether St-Pierre can ever get free of the hold the UFC still has over him remains to be seen. But if he can get Dana White's blessing to book an exhibition bout, there will no doubt be a plethora of potential opponents jumping at the chance to face off against one of the greatest martial artists of all time.

Watch Georges St-Pierre's interview below:

