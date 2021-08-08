"I wish for Conor McGregor that he get things sorted out" - Georges St-Pierre explains why he wants the Irishman to 'come back stronger'

One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Georges St-Pierre, has commented on Conor McGregor's recent bad run of form, both in terms of his MMA career and his public perception.

In a recent interview with Robin Black on the Haymakers YouTube channel, Georges St-Pierre stated that the current predicament that Conor McGregor finds himself in is simply one of the challenges of being a world-famous mixed martial artist.

"There is a lot of ups and downs. I'm not only talking about lose and wins in your fights, I'm talking about management, I'm talking about problems with money and entourage. It's a very stressful and crazy life. I wish for Conor McGregor that he gets things sorted out and he comes back stronger. I wanna see him come back. He has a bad boy image but I like the attention he brings to the sport," said Georges St-Pierre.

Conor McGregor hurled obscenities at Jolie and Dustin Poirier after UFC 264 loss.

Conor McGregor is currently coming off his second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier after suffering a broken tibia at UFC 264. McGregor handled the loss poorly, swearing vengeance on Poirier, to the dislike of fans and the media.

The Irishman is set to be out at least until January 2022, although he has claimed to be interested in wheelchair boxing.

Georges St-Pierre on the trials and tribulations of being an MMA fighter

Georges St-Pierre went on to reiterate that there are highs and lows in the life of a fighter. Robin Black pointed out that St-Pierre's own story is one of success, to which 'Rush' replied by saying:

"Well, I'm a success, but don't forget that my life was like this (makes up and down motion). Everybody's life, it's a cycle. I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. Maybe something bad will happen or whatever, and it will go down. But the key is, when it goes down, you have to work very hard to keep your mind focused to make it go up. But as you get older it tends, in my case, to get more stable."

UFC 217: Bisping v St-Pierre

Since retiring from MMA, Georges St-Pierre has stayed in the limelight, most recently taking up an acting role in the Marvel TV show, Falcon and the Winter Soldier. St-Pierre played an antagonist by the name of Georges Batroc, or Batroc the Leaper, and was involved in some of the season's highlight fight scenes.

Watch Georges St-Pierre's interview with Robin Black below:

