Watch: When Demetrious Johnson choked out knockout artist Yuya Wakamatsu on debut

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has had an impressive run in ONE Championship. 'Mighty Mouse' made his debut in the organization in 2019 with a submission finish over Yuya Wakamatsu.

'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu is a dangerous fighter. Prior to facing ‘Mighty Mouse’, he had won 90% of his fights by way of KO/TKO. With impressive power in his opponent's hands, Johnson made sure their clash was a ground war.

The US-born athlete won the fight with a second-round guillotine choke submission, introducing himself to ONE Championship by making an unforgettable statement.

On Instagram, ONE recently posted a clip of the fight-ending sequence.

"Almost took his head off 😱 Can "Mighty Mouse" dethrone Adriano Moraes and claim the ONE Flyweight World Title in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1?"

Demetrious Johnson went on to capture the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship and then challenged divisional king Adriano Moraes.

The Brazilian world champion knocked Johnson out, successfully defending his title. Now, Demetrious Johnson is coming for revenge.

Demetrious Johnson looking to avenge his loss

'Mighty Mouse' will be looking to avenge his loss to Moraes later this month when the two highly skilled fighters meet at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The event is set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

'Mikinho' was the first fighter in history to stop Johnson. He did it with a second-round KO using a knee strike. This knockout shocked the combat sports world. On August 26, 'Mighty Mouse' will be coming to capture the ONE flyweight title and tie the series against Moraes.

During an interview with ONE, Johnson explained the mistakes he made in the first fight and how he will fix them later this month.

“I know I have to be patient. Before I fought [Moraes], I watched his fights, and I thought, ‘Okay, he never really engages.’ He’s always used his movement or whatnot. And then fighting him, I realized he really didn’t engage because I was chasing him the whole time. Then watching him [successfully defend his belt against] Yuya Wakamatsu, he didn’t really engage. So this time, I just got to be on my Ps and Qs and just be more mindful of not overcommitting.”

'Mighty Mouse' Johnson set records for most title defenses while he was competing in the UFC. However, becoming the king in ONE has alluded him.

Johnson is staying determined and focusing on the fight rather than the gold, though.

"For me, my challenge is I haven’t beat him yet, so I have a challenge in front of me. I have to go prove I can beat this man.”

