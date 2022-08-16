"I love it, it was awesome!" - Demetrious Johnson describes training with Henry Cejudo; says he will do it again in November

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and shared a number of interesting stories, some of which included his former opponent Henry Cejudo.

Owing to a recent Instagram post featuring both ‘Mighty Mouse’ and ‘Triple C’, Helwani asked Johnson about what training with a former rival was like, to which he replied:

“I love it, it was awesome!”

This naturally came as a pleasant surprise since Cejudo was the one to end Demetrious Johnson’s six year reign as the flyweight champion. What was even more refreshing was hearing the flyweight GOAT shower Cejudo with praise when he said:

“Henry’s legit, I mean obviously he’s achieved a lot of things in mixed martial arts that I didnt do right? I mean he beat me…defended the belt against Dom [Dominick Cruz], beat Marlon an you know gold medalist so ‘Triple C’.And now he wants to come back and fight Volk [Alexander Volkanovski] which I think he can do.”

The veteran UFC fighter explained how training with the former two-division champion helped provide insight into the different styles that both fighters bring. He also revealed that he will be joining Cejudo to train again during Thanksgiving.

After leaving the UFC in 2018, Johnson joined ONE Championship where he is the ONE flyweight World Grand Prix Champion and the No.1-contender in the division.

Demetrious Johnson set to lock horns with Adriano Moraes in rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1

Demetrious Johnson is gearing up to take on arch nemesis Adriano Moraes in an extremely sought after rematch on August 26 in Singapore. The former UFC flyweight champion suffered his first ever KO loss at the hands of the Brazilian grappler last year.

With this matchup, we will witness the clash between wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. While being interviewed by ONE Championship, Johnson disclosed his renewed strategy by saying:

"I joined a jiu-jitsu school, and now I’m training pure jiu-jitsu... Now, I’ve been doing a lot more jiu-jitsu, because it’s eight minutes from my house and a gold mine for me." [sic]

However, his opponent 'Mikinho' has been training in the art of grappling since he began learning judo at the age of seven. The Brazilian will be facing one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists that comes from a wrestling background.

With both fighters bringing their own set of skills to the octagon, it is nearly impossible to know who will emerge victorious. Fans will find out on August 26 as the fight takes place at ONE on Prime Video 1.

