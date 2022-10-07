Watch: When Denver Broncos star Derek Wolfe took on UFC legend Donald Cerrone in a sprint

UFC legend Donald Cerrone is fond of other sports besides MMA, and the Denver-born former fighter is, unsurprisingly, a fan of the Denver Broncos. 'Cowboy' also shares a friendship with Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe. The pair even participated in a friendly race once, which Wolfe won. However, the sprint was a fairly short one.

Watch Donald Cerrone take on Derek Wolfe in the video below:

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone has also been to several Denver Broncos games over the years and was once seen rocking a Broncos Christmas sweater a few years ago.

Jim Norton @JimNorton Another reason @UFC is so successful is how great the fighters treat fans. @Cowboycerrone being mobbed. Another reason @UFC is so successful is how great the fighters treat fans. @Cowboycerrone being mobbed. https://t.co/czj6rtWjNp

When was Donald Cerrone's last fight in the UFC and did he win?

Donald Cerrone was one of the most recognizable fighters during his storied UFC career. His promotional run lasted over 10 years during which he was involved in a total of 38 fights.

Cerrone last fought against another UFC veteran, Jim Miller, at UFC 276 in July 2022. However, 'Cowboy' lost the fight via a second-round guillotine choke submission. The UFC legend went winless in his seventh straight bout with his performance that night. His last win under the promotional banner came against Al Iaquinta in May 2019.

Following his defeat to Miller, Cerrone officially announced his retirement from the sport.

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone has been involved in a series of high-profile bouts during his iconic run with the organization. The 39-year-old 'Cowboy' never held a UFC title during his UFC tenure. However, he has earned numerous accolades over the years, including six Fight of the Night honors, three Knockout of the Night bonuses, and two Submission of the Night awards, among others.

Cerrone has also fought some of the biggest names in both the lightweight and welterweight divisions in some truly exciting matchups. Some of his most memorable bouts were against Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Eddie Alvarez, Tony Ferguson, Mike Perry, and Justin Gaethje.

Donald Cerrone competed in his first UFC pay-per-view main event against McGregor at UFC 246 in January 2020. However, 'Cowboy' came up short, suffering a TKO defeat in under a minute. That said, the event was a huge success, generating over a million buys.

Poll : 0 votes