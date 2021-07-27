Watch: When Hector Lombard was disqualified for knocking out C.B. Dollaway after the bell at UFC 222

Hector Lombard is widely regarded as one of the most explosive fighters to have ever competed in the sport of MMA.

The Cuban-Australian fighter’s legendary run in Bellator MMA cemented his name as one of the most terrifying athletic specimens in MMA history. Although Hector Lombard could not achieve a similar level of success once he joined the UFC, he did show glimpses of his vaunted knockout power.

One such knockout delivered by Hector Lombard didn’t fetch him a win, however, and instead ended up costing the former Olympic judoka the fight. The bout in question is Lombard’s infamous middleweight clash against C.B. Dollaway at UFC 222 on March 3, 2018.

Both Hector Lombard and C.B. Dollaway, veterans of the MMA realm, ended the round with a striking exchange. While the exchange seemed like a routine exercise for both combatants, it was what happened towards the end that led to the fight’s controversial stoppage.

C.B. Dollaway landed a kick on Hector Lombard, after which the bell sounded, signaling the end of round one. Dollaway seemed to let his guard down as soon as he heard the bell, whereas Lombard didn’t. Lombard tagged Dollaway with a thunderous 1-2 that knocked him down.

The knockdown seemed rather run-of-the-mill at first, as Dollaway was still seemingly conscious. Nevertheless, it soon became apparent that despite having his eyes open and his body moving around, Dollaway was severely dazed.

Between rounds one and two, it was determined that Dollaway would be unable to continue fighting. The longtime UFC fighter had been knocked out by the punches that Lombard threw after the bell.

The fight was stopped, and the official verdict was a disqualification (DQ) win for Dollaway due to the illegal strikes thrown by Lombard.

Watch the exchange below:

Hector Lombard is lobbying for a fight against Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley (left); Jake Paul (right)

As reported earlier, Hector Lombard is currently involved in a feud with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Lombard accused Woodley of deceitfully interfering in a personal relationship of his.

Hector Lombard has suggested that he and Tyron Woodley fight one another in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing after Woodley’s professional boxing match against Jake Paul. Lombard is the reigning BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) cruiserweight champion.

Edited by Avinash Tewari