What is the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight location?

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will fight Jake Paul in the YouTuber's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The venue is also the home court of the NBA team Cleveland Cavaliers and holds just over 20,000 spectators.

The fight will be one of the biggest events of the year as Paul faces his biggest test so far. This will be his second fight in 2021 after he knocked out Woodley's close friend and former UFC star Ben Askren in the first round of their fight in April.

Woodley and Paul engaged in some trash-talking on Twitter after Paul's win, and this fight finally came to fruition.

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley will take place on August 29. They announced the venue and the date of the fight in a July 13 press conference.

The stakes are as high as they can be. A loss for Tyron Woodley will not only be a massive decline for the former world champion, but it will also be a bad look for MMA in general.

However, Woodley possesses the power to knock Jake Paul out, and that will be a constant worry for the YouTuber. Fans would no doubt love to see this outcome and, while it takes place in Cleveland, Woodley will certainly have some supporters in the crowd.

Jake Paul and his foray into the world of boxing

This will be Jake Paul's fourth professional boxing bout. He has fought and knocked out Askren, YouTube star AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson. He also has an amateur win to his name after beating another YouTuber in Deji via technical knockout in the fifth round.

It's hard to see him continuing this streak against Tyron Woodley as 'The Chosen One' has fought against the elite. He did lose his last four fights in the UFC, but all of them were against some of the best fighters in the welterweight division.

It's going to be an entertaining fight, and fans of both men will be eager to see how it all goes down.

