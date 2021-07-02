Tyron Woodley trains with Floyd Mayweather ahead of Jake Paul fight; claims 'bank robbery in progress'

Tyron Woodley has teamed up with one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, to help him prepare for his upcoming boxing match with social media influencer turned fighter Jake Paul.

Woodley recently took to Twitter to share some photos of him and Mayweather training together. The post was paired with the following caption:

"Bank Robbery in progress. Y'all f***ed up! It's stuck now!!

Mayweather previously offered to train Woodley during a press conference in the buildup to his exhibition fight with the elder Paul brother, Logan. Woodley accepted the offer and it appears that Mayweather will at least have a part to play in Woodley's fight camp for Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion who holds a pro MMA record of 19-7-1. Over the course of his combat sports career he defeated some of the greatest MMA fighters on the UFC's roster, including the likes of Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit.

He had twelve stoppages in his nineteen wins, seven of which came by way of TKO/KO. However, Woodley has lost his last four fights in the UFC and did not have his contract renewed after his most recent loss to Vicente Luque.

It is notable that all of his losses were against incredibly high level opponents, who all, apart from Luque, used a wrestling heavy approach in order to defeat him.

Woodley will now enter the world of boxing. His first opponent will be Jake Paul, a former YouTuber who made his move into boxing. Paul is currently 3-0, with three TKO/KO stoppages.

However, all three fights came against opponents with questionable boxing credentials. His first opponent, AnEsonGib was a fellow YouTuber with very little combat sports experience prior to their bout.

Next he fought a former NBA player by the name of Nate Robinson, who had never stepped into a boxing ring in his life before their fight.

Most recently, Jake Paul fought Ben Askren, a former UFC and Bellator fighter. Woodley was part of Askren's corner team, and there were several confrontations between the two even in the buildup to the Askren fight.

Askren ultimately lost, which was not particularly surprising considering his wrestling-heavy style in MMA and the fight against Woodley was booked shortly after. This will likely be a much closer contest, with Woodley being by far the most experienced striker Jake Paul has ever fought.

