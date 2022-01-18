Watch: When Israel Adesanya said he'd fight his grandmother "but she's dead"

Israel Adesanya is known to make a hilarious quip or two during interviews. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he made a comment saying he would fight his grandmother if she were alive.

In an interview, Adesanya was asked whether or not he'd have a problem fighting friends during his UFC career. He responded hilariously by saying he would have fought his grandmother if he had to, which prompted laughter from the crowd.

"Yeah if you have to fight a friend... I'll fight my grandma, but she's dead."

Watch Israel Adesanya's hilarious comment on the talk show below:

'The Last Stylebender' has had to fight people he is close with and even admires, including Anderson Silva. Adesanya fought 'The Spider' in a technical battle at UFC 234 and won via unanimous decision.

The Nigerian-New Zealander is now set to fight Robert Whittaker in a thrilling rematch at UFC 271. Adesanya certainly appears ready for his next defense. he was recently seen breaking a punch machine with one of his devastating kicks.

Watch: Israel Adesanya hits the pads ahead of his rematch with Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya is training hard to beat Robert Whittaker in their rematch so that he can remain the middleweight champion. In a recently released short clip, he can be seen hitting the pads with his coach Eugene Bareman guiding his strikes.

Adesanya landed multiple thunderous shots on the pads and looks to be in good form as he nears his rematch. Even with the high intensity of the striking, he is still able to smile and be in good spirits as he can be spotted joking around with his trusted coach.

Watch Adesanya hitting the pads below:

While 'The Last Stylebender' is on top of the middleweight division, he also still has unfinished business with UFC newcomer Alex Pereira. 'Poatan' has knocked out Adesanya before and said the Nigerian-New Zealander cried afterwards.

However, Pereira's appearance in the UFC has not shaken 'The Last Stylebender', who sent him good wishes. He believes that despite the Brazilian performing well in his debut, he will have trouble beating the likes of Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori.

