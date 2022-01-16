Watch: Israel Adesanya breaks punching machine with a single kick

Israel Adesanya demonstrated how powerful his kicks are by breaking an arcade punching machine with a single strike.

The UFC middleweight champion recently made a public appearance for Australian streetwear brand Culture Kings. During the event, 'The Last Stylebender' showed off his sleek moves to fans.

Adesanya struck a punching machine with a roundhouse kick, breaking the high score. What's more, his kick even damaged the machine. The 32-year-old Kiwi fighter shared footage of the incident on his Instagram stories.

Izzy breaks a punching machine with a kick

Watch Israel Adesanya destroy a punching machine with a roundhouse kick below:

Israel Adesanya says he'll silence Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

Israel Adesanya got the better of Robert Whittaker in their first encounter at UFC 243 back in October 2019. Whittaker was able to secure a rematch with the reigning champion after taking out three top contenders in consecutive outings.

Despite winning the first fight, Adesanya revealed that he still feels the need to prove his victory over 'The Reaper' was not a fluke. 'The Last Stylebender' shared his thoughts in a video he uploaded to his YouTube channel, stating:

"This is the best I’ve ever come into a camp in shape, and I’m not going out of shape I promise you that. I have a point to prove, to myself but just also to, you know those people, I just want to shut them the f*ck up. I mean the motivation for me is he’s not making excuses like [Marvin] Vettori or [Paulo] Costa."

Adesanya is aware that Whittaker will be coming into UFC 271 hungry for redemption. With that in mind, the champ said he has to stay as motivated as the challenger. He added:

"He’s accepted his loss. He finally admitted that I was in his head, and he was emotional, and I was like, 'Yeah, you finally admitted what I was saying this whole f***ing time.' So that makes me take him seriously. He’s accepted that, so that makes me take him seriously that okay, he’s got a point to prove, as well. He’s been training, he’s motivated. That gets me up in the morning to shut him up again worse than the first time. That’s what gets me motivated."

Check out the middleweight champ's vlog below:

Edited by C. Naik