Watch: When Joe Rogan argued with an inconsolable Gray Maynard after latter knocked himself out in takedown

UFC commentator Joe Rogan had an unruly argument with Gray Maynard during The Ultimate Fighter 5 Finale post-fight interview. Maynard was not happy with the official decision which ruled his TUF 5 Finale bout with Rob Emerson as a no-contest.

Initially, what was thought to be a victory for the 43-year-old Las Vegas native ended in a no-contest. He seemingly lost consciousness after hitting his head on the canvas while taking down Emerson.

During the interview, Rogan told the fighter:

"Right after the takedown, [Emerson] tapped but you were unconscious. You knocked yourself out in the takedown... Look at the replay, you are totally unconscious."

Watch the TUF 5 finale post-fight interview below:

Gray Maynard, however, stated that he was perfectly conscious and was only taking a breather after his opponent tapped out. Rogan argued with the clearly dazed fighter to try and convince him of the official decision.

The color commentator has since asked the UFC to refrain from interviewing fighters after being knocked out.

Joe Rogan asked UFC not to interview KO'ed fighters

After a bizarre interview with former UFC fighter Alistair Overeem at UFC 203, UFC commentator Joe Rogan apparently asked the fight promotion to refrain from interviewing fighters right after getting KO'ed.

In a tweet from 2016, Rogan stated:

"I asked the UFC brass if we could please refrain from interviewing fighters after they've been KO'ed."

Joe Rogan @joerogan I asked the UFC brass if we could please refrain from interviewing fighters after they've been KO'ed. I don't think it's wise nor fair. I asked the UFC brass if we could please refrain from interviewing fighters after they've been KO'ed. I don't think it's wise nor fair.

In the interview, a recently knocked out Overeem told Rogan that he thought Stipe Miocic had tapped out during their fight:

"I believe when I punched him, he went down. I followed him, I got him in a guillotine choke and I clearly felt a tap. The ref didn't see it, the ref didn't jump in... But in my opinion, he tapped."

Watch Joe Rogan's interview with Alistair Overeem below:

However, after investigating several angles of the guillotine choke, it quickly became clear that Miocic hadn't tapped during the fight.

Ironically, Rogan has faced controversy for interviewing knocked-out fighters since UFC 203. The commentator was heavily criticized for interviewing former double champion Daniel Cormier after he was knocked out against Jon Jones at UFC 214.

Most recently, the comedian came under public backlash for interviewing 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor after his infamous leg break at UFC 264.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far