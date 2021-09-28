Watch: When Jon Jones and Anderson Silva had a friendly sparring session on the street

Jon Jones and Anderson Silva are considered two of the greatest fighters to have ever graced the octagon. Both have had incredible runs in their respective divisions in the UFC and stacked up long winning streaks while being champions.

In the video below, you can see the two MMA greats having a friendly sparring session on the street:

Anderson Silva made his UFC debut in June 2006 against Chris Leben. 'The Spider' made quick work of his opponent and finished him in under a minute of the opening round. That signaled the start of Silva's legendary run in the UFC. He went on to win his next 15 fights in a row.

During the incredible run, the Brazilian defeated Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin, Demian Maia, Dan Henderson, Rich Franklin and Stephan Bonnar.

Silva's reign ended at UFC 162 when was knocked out by Chris Weidman in the second round of their middleweight championship bout. From that point on, 'The Spider' had a rough time in the UFC. He only managed to win one out of his next eight fights in the promotion.

After parting ways with the UFC, Silva returned to professional boxing and secured impressive back-to-back wins against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi espn.com/boxing/story/_… Anderson Silva knocks Tito Ortiz out cold in 81 seconds for second boxing victory in 2021 #TrillerFightClub Anderson Silva knocks Tito Ortiz out cold in 81 seconds for second boxing victory in 2021 #TrillerFightClub espn.com/boxing/story/_…

Jon Jones, meanwhile, started his UFC career in August 2008. In less than three years, he became the youngest UFC champion at the age of 23.

'Bones' ran through the entire light heavyweight division, collecting wins against renowned fighters like Vitor Belfort, Lyoto Machida, Shogun Rua, Ryan Bader, Quinton Jackson, Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Rashad Evans and Glover Teixeira.

Following his win over Dominick Reyes last year, Jon Jones relinquished the light heavyweight title and is now training to make his debut in the heavyweight division of the UFC.

Jon Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

Jon Jones was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his legendary fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. THe fight was a razor-close contest that ended with a unanimous decision victory for 'Bones'.

Also Read

The two fighters later faced off again at UFC 232. Jones asserted his dominance in their rematch and finished 'The Mauler' within three rounds of the championship fight.

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard