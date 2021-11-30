Watch: When Jose Aldo got the better of Neymar with his impressive football skills

Jose Aldo is known as one of the greatest fighters to have ever set foot inside the octagon. He is also regarded by many as the greatest featherweight of all time. What many fans don't know, however, is that the former champion is slick with his football skills as well.

Back in 2014, Jose Aldo participated in a 'Football Against Hunger' charity match in Brazil which involved many local celebrities including professional footballers, fighters, and so on. Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar also played the game and was pitted opposite Jose Aldo.

Neymar is known for often showboating his prolific skills during matches but this time, the Brazilian got a taste of his own medicine. Aldo brought the crowd to its feet by pulling off an amazing rainbow flick on Neymar. Aldo's presence of mind and quick feet left Neymar stunned as he looked on in complete awe.

Victory against Rob Font this weekend could earn Jose Aldo a title shot

Jose Aldo is currently plying his trade in the UFC bantamweight division. After losing his first two fights in the division, the former featherweight king went on to win back-to-back fights at 135 lbs. Arguably, Aldo is just one or two wins away from securing a title shot.

Aldo is set to step inside the octagon this weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 44. He will take on number four ranked contender Rob Font and the winner of the fight could very well be the next title contender.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Jose Aldo revealed that he pondered retirement after going on a three-fight losing skid inside the octagon. However, after training with the Brazilian Navy, Aldo says he feels reinvigorated and ready to take on fresh challenges inside the cage. He said:

“I was already thinking about retiring really, I had that in mind. But after the Petr [Yan] fight, the pandemic and etcetera... those [Brazilian Navy] kids lit a fire inside me, brother. I have so much will to fight these days. I’ve been with the Navy for almost two years now, since the pandemic. Man, I’m feeling like a boy again, learning every day, changing my fighting style. That renewed me to fight again, lit the fire I needed."

