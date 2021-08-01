Watch: When Justin Gaethje wrestled a buffed-up security guard and got submitted

A rather hilarious video of Justin Gaethje has set the MMA community abuzz. In the video that’s gained a considerable amount of attention on social media, Gaethje seemingly taps out after being submitted during a grappling sequence.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion can be seen grappling with a security guard. The buffed-up guard appeared to have been initially out-wrestled by Gaethje but turned the tables and managed to tap out the MMA fighter.

Watch the grappling exchange below:

The brief video features Justin Gaethje and the security guard showcasing impressive overall grappling skills with fierce wrestling and crafty BJJ maneuvers. Gaethje utilized his wrestling to maintain top position during the scramble. However, the guard began turning around, which is when 'The Highlight' appeared to take his back.

Justin Gaethje was presumably going for a rear-naked choke after attempting to take his opponent’s back, but the guard quickly nullified the attack. The security personnel turned towards Gaethje and latched on to a kimura. This, in turn, appears to have caused Gaethje to tap out.

Justin Gaethje is in high spirits ahead of his return to the octagon

Michael Chandler (left); Justin Gaethje (right)

Justin Gaethje was in high spirits, as evidenced by the lighthearted grappling exchange in the video, ahead of his much-awaited return to the octagon.

Gaethje is on a collision course with former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, both of whom have lately been engaged in an intense war of words. Chandler claimed that Gaethje was previously offered a fight against him but had turned it down on multiple occasions.

Upon getting wind of this, Justin Gaethje fired back at him by asserting that Michael Chandler’s claims were false. What ensued was a fiery Twitter back-and-forth between Gaethje and Chandler, as displayed below:

@MikeChandlerMMA is talking out of his ass. I was waiting for the bout agreement 3 weeks into camp and wake up to news his daddy Dana gave him the shot. He’s been out of commission since the KO. What am I missing? I’m on vacay and this fucker is slandering my name. 3-4 times? 🤦‍♂️ — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 21, 2021

Let’s make it happen then. The fans want it. I’ve been asking for it. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 24, 2021

Justin Gaethje’s most recent fight was a second-round submission loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov in their UFC lightweight title unification matchup at UFC 254 in October 2020. Meanwhile, Michael Chandler’s last fight was a second-round TKO loss against Charles Oliveira in their clash for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 262 in May 2021.

Justin Gaethje is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 268 that’s expected to take place on November 6, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ohhhh boy. Here we go, folks. Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje). Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). Verbally agreed, per sources.



UFC 268 PPV. No official date or venue for that PPV just yet, but the target is Nov. 6, Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/Z75u2nlmv2 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 30, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari