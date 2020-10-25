Watch: When Khabib Nurmagomedov hinted at retirement 2 weeks before UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov hinted retirement two weeks ago in an interview with ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto. Speaking during the interview, the undefeated fighter said:

I want to be free because I am Eagle. I want to fly and fly. When my time comes, I am going to die. But before my time comes, I want to be free. I want to spend time with my family and I want to live in my village. "

Soon my career will be done. I will begin my new life, without interviews, without weight-cutting, or hard training and focusing...For life I don't need too much money. Even if you're a billionaire, you can can have just one bread a day. I want to do something for my next life."

Almost two weeks out from the fight. Enjoy being free, 🦅 @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/mxQnyYzerx — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 24, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires at UFC 254

Khabib defeated Justin Gaethje in the second round with a triangle choke from a full-mount, a move we hadn't seen from the Russian before in the UFC. Now retiring at 29-0, he will go down as one of the best fighters to ever do it.

Although, Gaethje did threaten the champion on the feet and had some success with leg kicks in both the rounds. However, the difference in grappling skill was evident when Khabib took down the American towards the end of the first round. The only difference being the champion had more time to finish in the second.

I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Here is what he said while hanging up his gloves:

Today I want to say this was my last fight, no way I'm gonna come here without my father. It was the first time after what happened with my father. When UFC called me about Justin, I talked with my mother, she didn't want me to fight without father but I promised her it's gonna be my last fight and if I give my word I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.