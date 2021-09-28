Watch: When Khabib Nurmagomedov said he didn't believe Brock Lesnar could beat Daniel Cormier

When asked to weigh in on the outcome of a potential clash between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov didn't mince his words. 'The Eagle' confidently said 'DC' would have a 99 percent chance of winning. Barring a miracle, he didn't think Lesnar stood a chance against the former two-division UFC champion.

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Cormier was both a better striker and a better wrestler compared to Lesnar. The Dagestani found it very difficult to believe that the former WWE champion could emerge victorious in a fight between the two heavyweights.

Speaking during a Q&A session ahead of UFC Calgary in 2018, Khabib said:

“If you talk about Brock Lesnar about striking or wrestling – how can he beat ‘DC’?” Nurmagomedov said at a recent fan Q&A in a Calgary, Alberta, Canada. “I don’t understand this. ‘DC’ is very tough guy. I think 99 percent ‘DC’ can beat him. Only one percent (Lesnar can win). This is my opinion.”

Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar exchanged fighting words back in 2018

Back in 2018, Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic to become the UFC heavyweight champion. Following the fight, Brock Lesnar and 'DC' came face to face inside the octagon.

'The Beast Incarnate' even shoved Cormier, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The professional wrestler even cut a solid promo, putting the heavyweight division on notice and claiming that he was coming after the champion next.

"Let me tell you somethin’. I have walked into this building and watched heavyweight disasters from the beginning. Ngannou is a piece of sh*t, Miocic is a piece of sh*t. DC I’m coming for you motherf****r.”

Following the incident, rumors were rife that 'DC' and Lesnar would collide in a blockbuster matchup for the UFC heavyweight title. However, the fight never came to fruition.

Cormier is currently retired and working with the UFC as an analyst and commentator. Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, is still signed with WWE.

While we are unlikely to ever see a fight between Lesnar and Cormier, a heavyweight title clash between the pair would certainly have sold a crazy number of pay-per-view buys.

