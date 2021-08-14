Watch: When Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov wrestled with Daniel Cormier

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier always had great respect for Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap. Cormier's respect for Abdulmanap only increased after the Dagestani trainer wrestled with him at the Ultimate Fighter gym ahead of UFC 187.

In a recently released clip doing the rounds online, Daniel Cormier recalls his grappling session with Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. According to DC, Abdulmanap was very strong and tried to work him up and make him sweat by applying pressure on him. Khabib Nurmagomedov apparently warned Cormier that his father would try to "smash" him.

Cormier revealed that all Abdulmanap was trying to do was get him to shed the excess weight before stepping onto the scale for his fight with Anthony Johnson:

"I met Khabib's father at UFC 187. He was there with... Islam fought I think. I went to the Ultimate Fighter gym and I was cutting my weight when his dad grabbed me and he starts pummelling me and I was like 'yo, he's strong' and I was like 'Khabib your dad is strong' so I'm just kind of talking to him as I'm grappling and then he's like 'DC, you need to pay attention brother, this guy will try to smash you.' and all of a sudden we end up on the ground and we're going about sixty percent. It was harder than I thought we were going to go but he wanted me to start sweating because it was time for me to start cutting weight," said DC.

Watch DC and Abdulmanap wrestle each other below:

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away last year due to COVID-19 related complications. Abdulmanap's untimely demise took a heavy emotional toll on his son Khabib as he announced his retirement after fighting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last year. Nurmagomedov said he didn't want to continue fighting without the presence of his father.

Felt sorry for Jolie Poirier but loved Abdulmanap's reaction 👏 pic.twitter.com/VNcJJJBEt2 — 🅵🅾🅽🅸 💎 (@stargazer109) August 7, 2021

Daniel Cormier blasts Conor McGregor for distasteful comments about Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier has recently been involved in a war of words with former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Cormier condemned McGregor's comments poking fun at Abdulmanap's death, and the Irishman took offense to it.

In a series of deleted tweets, McGregor attacked Cormier for allegedly turning up drunk to a press meeting the night before UFC 264.

Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor are going at it. 😳 pic.twitter.com/sndSxedVZm — theScore (@theScore) August 12, 2021

In response, Daniel Cormier has asked McGregor to mind his own business and focus on the guys who "keep beating his a**."

