Watch: When Khamzat Chimaev nonchalantly submitted Ole Magnor via rear-naked choke while looking away

At UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev once again put on an incredible showcase of wrestling prowess inside the octagon. 'Borz' did not allow Li Jingliang to leave the first round. He carried 'The Leech' across the cage, took him down and locked in a rear-naked choke.

Footage of the finish, as well as Chimaev's subsequent post-interview, has since gone viral. The ease with which he dominated a top-15 welterweight, as well as his supreme confidence, appears to have captured the interest of fans across the world.

However, Khamzat Chimaev has been doing this his entire career. In his second professional fight, the Chechen-born Swede took on Ole Magnor at Fight Club Rush 3.

Footage from the fight shows Chimaev holding Magnor in a rear-naked choke. Before finishing his helpless opponent, 'Borz' took the time to readjust his mouthpiece.

Watch Chimaev dominating his second pro-opponent in 2018 below:

What is next for Khamzat Chimaev?

Li Jingliang was thought by many to be the fighter who would serve as a reality check to Khamzat Chimaev. 'The Leech' was ranked No.11 in the welterweight division and was coming off a brutal knockout victory against Santiago Ponzinibbio.

However, Khamzat Chimaev dispatched Jingliang with a dominant display that shocked just about every fan watching. Dana White has already stated that come Tuesday's rankings update, Chimaev will be inside the 170-pound top 10.

The question is, who will Chimaev be matched up against next? Neil Magny has previously expressed interest in a fight with 'Borz'. Considering 'The Haitian Sensation' is currently ranked inside the top 10 and is without an opponent, it could be a perfect matchup.

There is also always a chance that the UFC will put Chimaev up against Nate Diaz, who currently has one fight left on his contract. The fan favorite from Stockton is not ranked, but he's such a huge name that it hardly matters.

Dana White also stated that there was a chance Diaz's next opponent would be in action at UFC 267. Considering Khamzat Chimaev was the only high profile welterweight on the card, it seems logical that it was him the UFC president was referring to.

