Watch: When Niko Price knocked out Randy Brown from the bottom!

Niko Price knocked Randy Brown back in 2018 in an incredible sequence when he supported Brown's head with his leg and finished him with hammer fists. Kevin Holland, after the KO of Ronaldo Souza, admitted he was chasing a similar finish.

It is rare to see a KO from the back, as fighters struggle to amass knockout power without being able to use their hips. However, some fighters are brilliant from the back even with strikes as demonstrated by guys like Tony Ferguson.

Watch how Niko Price knocked out Randy Brown from the bottom

Niko Price is one bad dude! 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q9b7YIR8Vw — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 15, 2018

Niko Price is one of the more exciting names in the Welterweight division. He is wild and unpredictable, but his aggression often used against him by his opponents.

Price scored a draw against Donald Cerrone in his most recent fight, but the fight was later overturned when he tested for carboxy THC. Price has lost to top competition in Abdul Razak Alhassan, Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque in the last couple of years.

It will be interesting to see where the next contenders in the Welterweight division come from. Stephen Thomson is due to fight Geoff Neal next week, with the winner having the chance to call out the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, who are without a fight.

It also remains to be seen what happens in the Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards fight likely to be re-booked early next year. Edwards is on a 7-fight win streak but has been inactive recently for various reasons.

The champion Kamaru Usman has been dominating since he has won the belt. However, it'll be interesting to see if his former teammate Gilbert Burns is able to use his expertise on the ground to thwart the champion