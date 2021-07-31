Watch: When recently deceased YouTuber Albert Soap played hilarious pranks in front of Logan Paul's house 

As a YouTuber, Logan Paul has been involved in several outrageous pranks - some hilarious, others outright offensive. However, he has also been on the receiving end of them.

Danish YouTuber Albert Soap, real name Albert Dyrlund, played pranks on 'The Maverick' on three different occasions.

After the second fight between Logan Paul and KSI - which went down on November 9, 2019 and ended in a split decision win for the latter - Albert Soap went in front of Logan Paul's house and said KSI's name 10,000 times into a microphone.

This is not the only time Albert Soap ended up in front of Logan Paul's house. The YouTuber continued the joke by going there two more times.

The second time he went, Albert Soap sang KSI's hit song 'Down Like That' in front of Logan Paul's house until someone interfered.

He was stopped in the end by a radio talk show host who wanted him on her show.

The third time, Albert Soap gathered a group of people and together everyone sneezed 33,333 times in front of Logan Paul's house. Soap said that he was asked to do this prank by his followers on the comment section of the previous video.

KSI acknowledged Albert Soap in one of his YouTube videos for lending support in such a unique way.

Logan Paul's prankster Albert Soap passed away in a tragic accident

Albert Dyrlund a.k.a. Albert Soap passed away on Wednesday in an unfortunate accident. The 22-year-old YouTuber from Denmark plummeted 656 feet (200m) to his death while filming a video in the Italian Alps.

Dyrlund's mother, Vibe Jørger Jensen, shared the news with local media outlet TV2 and said that he was shooting in Forcella Pana on July 28, when the tragedy took place:

"We are in great grief, but I would like his fans to know," his mother said.

Italian broadcaster Rai reported that Dyrlund fell from Mount Seceda in Val Gardena. Rescue teams were dispatched by helicopter to save the YouTuber, but it was already too late. Albert Dyrlund was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news of Albert Dyrlund's passing to a Copenhagen newspaper, Ekstra Bladet.

Albert Dyrlund/Soap was a beloved social media personality with 237,000 Instagram followers and 126,000 YouTube subscribers at the time of writing this article. In 2018, he starred in a comedy movie titled Team Albert for which he won the audience prize at the Robert Awards of that year.

