Watch: When Santiago Ponzinibbio brutally knocked out Gunnar Nelson at UFC Fight Night 113

Santiago Ponzinibbio faced Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout that served as the headliner at UFC Fight Night 113 in Glasgow, Scotland. Exploiting Nelson's ever questionable defense, Ponzinibbio posted a highlight knockout win 82 seconds in the opening round.

Here it is. Santiago Ponzinibbio knocks out Gunnar Nelson in the first round in Glasgow, Scotland. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/U1n9EM3zfp — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 16, 2017

Going into the fight, Santiago Ponzinibbio was riding a four-fight win streak that saw him outpoint Nordine Taleb in his most recent appearance. Meanwhile, Gunnar Nelson came off back-to-back submission victories over Albert Tumenov and Alan Jouban after dropping a lopsided decision to Demian Maia. The Icelandic BJJ sensation had 15 finishes in 16 wins.

Gunnar Nelson got off to a fairly good start and even clipped Santiago Ponzinibbio a couple of times before getting caught with a straight right hand. As Nelson's legs went wobbly, Ponzinibbio smelled blood and went in for the finish.

A brutal left hook from 'Gente Boa' knocked the lights out of Gunnar Nelson at 1:22 of round one. This was also the first time Nelson had been finished inside the octagon, while Santiago Ponzinibbio extended his winning streak to five.

Santiago Ponzinibbio was accused of eye-gouging

Gunnar Nelson appealed his loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio on the basis that Ponzinibbio poked Nelson in the eye seconds before a knockout punch finished Nelson in the first round at UFC Glasgow.

According to Nelson and his team, the UFC rejected the appeal while the fighter and his camp were hoping for the result to be overturned to a no-contest. John Kavanagh, one of Gunnar's coaches at SBG, wrote on Facebook:

"The real point is this- there was no time to signal to the referee between the final eye poke and the KO blow. It was a 'fight ending foul'. What the UFC, athletic commissions and MMA officials have to ask themselves is, is eye gouging legal? I constantly see fighters doing it or with fingers outstretched and I don't remember ever seen even once a fighter be penalised. What are they waiting for, permanent loss of sight?"

Santiago Ponzinibbio seemed to land at least two accidental eye pokes leading up to the knockout punch in the main event of UFC Fight Night 113. Under regular circumstances, state athletic commissions would determine whether the foul led to the end of the fight.

However, the UFC regulates itself in some foreign countries like Scotland, and the decision stands to date.

