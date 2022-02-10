Watch: When UFC fighter Jordan Williams caught a car thief in the act 

UFC fighter Jordan Williams did not have a great run, going on a three-fight skid during his short stint in the promotion. Williams did find success in a skirmish with a car thief in August last year.

A surveillance footage clip that went viral showed Williams fighting off a man who tried to steal his car while it was left running in a gas station. As Williams went to grab a quick drink, he noticed a man get into the driver's seat of his car and try to back it up. 'Bomaye' made a dash for the vehicle and succeeded in pulling out the thief who immediately ran away.

Watch the viral video below:

Jordan Williams earned himself a UFC contract with a first-round TKO victory over Gregory Rodrigues in Dana White's Contender Series. Williams failed to make his mark inside the octagon, dropping three in a row against Nassourdine Imavov, Mickey Gall and Ian Garry.

According to recent reports, Jordan Williams has been released from the UFC. Twitter account 'UFCRosterWatch' named Williams among nine fighters who were either released from the promotion or failed to have their contracts renewed.

The list also includes Sean Soriano, Domingo Pilarte, Gaetano Pirrello, Sasha Palatnikov, Hu Yaozong, Andre Ewell, Dakota Bush and Collin Anglin.

Jordan Williams recounts episode with the carjacker

Jordan Williams had stopped at his usual convenience store when the carjacker made an attempt at his vehicle. Williams, who is diabetic, claimed his blood sugar levels were not optimum when he left the car running and went inside.

According to Williams, he left the car running as he was under the misconception that the car wouldn't move without the keys being within a radius of five feet. Williams said in an interview with MMA Fighting:

"I was on my way to work and I stop at this convenience store a lot. My blood sugar was low so I will sometimes run in the store with the car running because I was under the impression that the car won’t drive if the key isn’t within five feet of it. Well that’s wrong and I definitely didn’t look that up. The reason he couldn’t drive is because he had the parking break on and he couldn’t get it down, so I was, literally, seconds away from losing that car, and if he could figure out how to use the parking brake, he would have it."

