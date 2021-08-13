Who is Jordan Williams, the UFC fighter who beat up an alleged car thief?

Jordan Williams is a 30-year-old professional MMA fighter currently signed to the UFC. His current record stands at nine wins and five losses. He competes in the welterweight division.

Nicknamed 'Bomaye,' Jordan Williams recently fought against Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 32, headlined by T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen on July 24.

The 30-year-old American was submitted by Gall via a rear-naked choke, suffering the fifth loss of his professional MMA career.

Williams entered the UFC via Dana White's Contender Series, defeating Gregory Rodriguez. The series is a platform promoted by UFC president Dana White to scout and sign new talent into the organization.

Jordan Williams was recently in the limelight for fighting an alleged car thief who tried to run away with his vehicle. On taking note of the situation, the 30-year-old UFC fighter quickly ran towards his car, opened the door, and fought the thief off before the suspect ran away.

Williams posted surveillance video of the incident on his Instagram.

Watch the video below:

"So someone tried to steal my car today #thatfannypacktho If you are wondering why my car was still on its the same reason why he couldn't drive away, I have a push to start and my car won't go unless the keys are within 5 ft of it and I have them on me always. Needless to say my lesson was learned and I hope so was his. Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I'll settle with getting my car back. Also I know you see the stillness of that fannypack, fannyback game was on point this could be a commercial for them," wrote Williams on his Instagram post.

Safe to say the alleged thief was lucky to leave the incident unharmed, unlike other suspects who have been involved in incidents with UFC fighters.

Polyana Viana, like Jordan Williams, had an altercation with a robber

UFC fighter Polyana Viana, like Jordan Williams, beat up a suspect who allegedly tried to rob her of her belongings with a fake gun in Brazil. UFC president Dana White also commended the heroic actions of Viana post-incident.

Dana White addressed the incident in an Instagram post.

(Warning: Graphic image below)

Edited by Utathya Ghosh