Watch: When Umar Nurmagomedov met 'mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov

Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov recently met UFC fighter Umar Nurmagomedov at a gym. The video showed the two sharing a laugh and engaging in friendly banter.

Watch the encounter below:

In the video, Umar Nurmagomedov asks Hasbulla Magomedov about his training. 'Mini Khabib' responds by saying that it's going well.

Umar Nurmagomedov is an MMA fighter from Russia who competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC. He recently made his promotional debut in January 2021, defeating Kazakhstani fighter Sergey Morozov in the second round of the fight via submission.

Hasbulla Magomedov has become an internet darling with his funny videos on social media platforms like TikTok. People also associate him with the former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, repeatedly referring to Magomedov as 'Mini Khabib.'

Although the internet star is not biologically related to 'The Eagle', the two have met and seem to share a cordial relationship. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla Magomedov also appear in a video on the former's Instagram account.

Watch the video below:

Umar Nurmagomedov gives his prediction on a potential rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan

UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov recently spoke about his future plans in the bantamweight division. He also gave his opinion on a rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

"Judging by their [first] fight... Petr surprised me. He didn't get hit in the face once and was taking him [Sterling] down. If he does that again, Petr will win. If he keeps improving, he'll win the rematch." said Umar Nurmagomedov.

The 25-year-old bantamweight did not speak positively about current 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling. When asked whether 'Funk Master' is a real champion, Nurmagomedov said:

"A fictitious one, yes. If you're asking whether he deserves the belt - no. He didn't win that belt. Petr made a mistake and he [Sterling] was given it."

Umar Nurmagomedov’s opinion on Aljamain Sterling being the Champion. pic.twitter.com/Yv1Lwnbz71 — Manolo 🥃 (@manny_mma_) May 30, 2021

