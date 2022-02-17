Watch: When YouTuber played insane Purge-style clown prank on MMA fighter and got knocked out

Things went horribly wrong for a British prankster when he played one of his tricks on a supposed MMA fighter.

British Taekwondo Championship gold medalist Alexander Rai found himself in a scary situation when a group of men tried to play a Purge-style clown prank on him. One of his buddies set him up by asking him to meet up at a location.

When Rai arrived at the location, his friend was nowhere to be found. Instead, he was greeted by a group of men in clown masks and hoodies. Carrying weapons, the group started approaching Rai ominously.

A member of the group named Syed approached Rai and pushed him. At that moment, Rai's defensive instincts took over as he unhesitantly threw a spinning wheel kick, knocking Syed out cold.

Shortly after the incident, the group revealed that it was just a prank. It appears, however, that the joke was on the group as their plans clearly backfired.

On top of being a decorated Taekwondo Jin, the title of the video suggests that Rai is also an MMA fighter. However, there's no record of him practicing MMA or competing in the sport.

Famous MMA fighter falls for hilarious prank

Pranks appear to be a surprisingly huge part of MMA culture. The UFC's hit reality TV show The Ultimate Fighter, for one, has seen its fair share of memorable pranks throughout its 17-year run.

However, one of the most hilarious MMA pranks happened to none other than UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal. Fellow UFC fighter Chase Hooper, who vaguely resembles Ben Askren, pretended to be a reporter and interviewed 'Gamebred.'

Masvidal didn't appear to recognize Hooper as he went with the interview. The first question Hooper asked was: "Why did you do that to my dad?" Thinking that he's really being interviewed by his rival's son, the welterweight superstar quickly apologized.

Masvidal, of course, had one of the most memorable knockouts in the UFC against Askren in 2019. It only took Masvidal five seconds – the fastest in promotional history – to land a flying knee on Askren and put him to sleep.

