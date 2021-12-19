Watch: Wholesome show of respect between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley at post-fight press conference

Jake Paul has put an end to his rivalry with Tyron Woodley in decisive fashion. 'The Problem Child' fought through another tough challenge in the former UFC champion and solidified his credibility as a boxer. The pair have battled twice this year, and it appears the YouTube star is ready to move on to new pastures.

The two combatants also seem to have put their beef behind them as they were seen sharing a moment of mutual respect at the post-fight press conference.

Watch Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley show mutual respect post-fight:

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley first clashed in August this year, where Paul was able to earn a split-decision win over his 39-year-old opponent. In their latest meeting, the YouTube star floored the UFC veteran with a brutal right hand at 2:08 of the sixth round. Woodley fell face-first on the canvas and lay there for a long time.

With the win, Paul claimed the fourth knockout of his boxing career, extending his record to 5-0.

Who will Jake Paul fight next in the boxing ring?

It remains to be seen who Jake Paul will face next. However, he has a multitude of options after his win over the former UFC champion.

After the fight, the Cleveland native threw down the gauntlet to some famous UFC stars. The Internet sensation challenged them to get out of their contracts with Dana White and face him in the boxing ring. Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal were in attendance during the show.

At the post-fight press conference, Jake Paul expressed interest in fighting UFC megastar Conor McGregor, reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal. He had a special message for UFC president Dana White:

"I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company. Please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get Diaz, please let me get Masvidal, please let me get McGregor. Because I'm going to embarrass them too. I promise you that Dana. I promise you that."

Watch Jake Paul send a message to Dana White below:

It's true that Jake Paul has not faced a proper boxer till date. However, few can deny his ability to handle himself in the ring after his latest performance.

