WATCH: Witness Thai superstar Superlek's iconic one-shot knockout of Jonathan Haggerty from all possible angles

Seven months have passed, yet Superlek Kiatmoo9's stunning one-strike knockout of Jonathan Haggerty continues to dominate the conversation across social media.

Fueling the buzz even more, ONE Championship recently released a multi-angle replay of the solid elbow that crowned the Thai megastar the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in the main event of ONE 168, held at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, in September 2024.

Check out the carousel of clips

Given the dramatic nature of the finish, it's no surprise that fans are still in awe of how the fight played out.

Superlek only needed 49 seconds to get the job done against Haggerty. As the Englishman launched a straight right hand, the Thai slipped underneath a fired off a perfectly timed counter elbow to score the knockout.

With the win, Superlek cemented his legacy by becoming a two-sport, two-division world champion as he also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Superlek expected to run it back with Nabil Anane for undisputed supremacy

However, Superlek Kiatmoo9's reign as the lineal ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion was short-lived.

'The Kicking Machine' was stripped of the gold-plated belt after flunking his hydration test during the official weigh-in window ahead of his world title unification rematch against interim titleholder Nabil Anane at ONE 172 this past March.

As a result, the bout was set to a non-title, three-round duel. Despite the change, Superlek still couldn't catch a break as he conceded a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Anane.

Fortunately for Superlek, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has plans to give him a chance at redemption.

During the post-ONE 172 press conference, Sityodtong believes it makes sense for the two rivals to run it back in a rubber match to crown the division's undisputed king.

