Watch: Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's cageside live reactions for UFC 276 and a very special FaceTime with Jack Black after the event!

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson recently shared a video of him FaceTiming actor Jack Black after he watched the action unfold cageside at UFC 276 earlier this month.

Thompson kept a close eye on how the pay-per-view played out. Bryan Barberena's win over former champion Robbie Lawler in his division left him impressed. However, Alex Pereira's knockout win against Sean Strickland seemed to excite him more. Perhaps as a fellow kickboxer, Thompson liked what he saw from 'Poatan' in his devastating knockout finish.

Watch Stephen Thompson enjoy UFC 276:

Thompson also kept a close eye on the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Volkanovski won the trilogy fight against 'Blessed' and closed the rivalry with the score being 3-0 in his favor. That said, Thompson lauded Holloway's ability to take shots.

Furthermore, 'Wonderboy' watched closely as Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier to defend his middleweight title for the fifth time in the UFC.

Stephen Thompson then went on to FaceTime actor Jack Black after watching the event. The 52-year-old actor has starred in movies like 'Jumanji', 'Kung Fu Panda', and more in his career.

Watch Stephen Thompson FaceTime Jack Black:

What's next for Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in the UFC?

Thompson is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC. He has been bettered by Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns in his last two fights. Both 'Remember the Name' and 'Durinho' managed to take Thompson to the ground and eventually win a decision.

Getting back to the top will be quite a challenge for the South Carolina-born fighter. To add to his recent skid, Thompson is already 39-years-old. He is currently ranked No.7 in the welterweight division.

That said, the former two-time title challenger still possesses the ability to beat anybody on his day. He excels in the striking facet of MMA due to a decorated kickboxing career.

He can still prove to be a tough test for the up-and-comers in the 170lbs division. However, a wrestler is never a favorable fight for Thompson.

One man who can bring the best out of him is Jorge Masvidal. 'Gamebred' is currently ranked No.8 in the division and the duo have previously fought at UFC 217. Stephen Thompson claimed a decision win in that fight.

