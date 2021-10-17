Watch: 'Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson tases a student and laughs as he cracks up the class

Stephen Thompson is known as one of the nicest fighters in the UFC, but the welterweight contender plays his fair share of pranks too. In a recently released clip, Thompson can be seen tasing his student named Trey, leaving the entire class in splits.

In the clip, Thompson asks Trey if he's ready to get tased, to which the boy replies "no." Regardless, Wonderboy went on to tase him on the back of his right thigh, causing him to flinch and move away. Thompson then tased him a few more times before he fell, cracking up the entire class.

Check out the video below:

While Stephen Thompson and his students clearly enjoyed the incident, tasing people for fun probably isn't the wisest thing to do. People can get seriously injured even though tasers are widely regarded as one of the safest weapons. There have been incidences of deaths and cardiac arrests due to people getting tased.

Who will Stephen Thompson fight next?

Stephen Thompson is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the UFC. Despite being hailed for his skills inside the octagon, 'Wonderboy' has failed to become a champion in the promotion so far. He fought for the title twice against former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley but fell short on both occasions.

Thompson recently made a push to earn a title shot after picking up back-to-back impressive wins against Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, respectively. However, he fell short after a thumping loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 264. Thompson wants to return to the octagon soon and has expressed interest in a fight with Jorge Masvidal.

“Well if Leon won’t fight @GamebredFighter I’d love to step in and run it back. We all know Masvidal 2.0 is a different animal! #superrespectfully,” Stephen Thompson wrote on Twitter.

However, a fight against 'Gamebred' seems unlikely. Masvidal is reportedly set to fight Leon Edwards at the end of the year.

