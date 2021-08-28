Watch: Becky Lynch takes a page out of Conor McGregor's book on her return to WWE SmackDown 

Top WWE superstar Becky Lynch made a huge reference to Conor McGregor and of his most famous quotes. The reference occured during her return to WWE television last night on SmackDown.

Becky Lynch had taken time off television to give birth to her daughter Roux, whom she had with husband and fellow superstar Seth Rollins. Lynch made a surprise return at WWE SummerSlam last Sunday. She pinned Bianca Belair in under 30 seconds to become the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

'The Man' finally addressed the fans and talked about her return on WWE SmackDown on Friday night:

"Now I do have a new life and I do have a new set of priorities, and if you think I was dangerous before when I was just fighting for myself, you have no idea how deadly I am about to be... which brings me to SummerSlam," Becky Lynch said.

A section of the crowd began to boo as Becky Lynch brought up her controversial SummerSlam return. The response was understandable given the love and adoration Bianca Belair gets from the WWE Universe:

"I hear you, I hear you," Becky Lynch continued. "There has been a lot of controversy about my return. A lot of people talking about my actions and saying that I was underhanded, and alright, alright. I would like to take this time and say that I am sorry... for absolutely nothing!"

"I would like to take this time to say sorry for absolutely nothing" sounds similar to Conor McGregor's comment after becoming the first 'Champ-Champ' of the UFC. His victory and subsequent remarks occured in November 2016 at Madison Square Garden.

Conor McGregor's iconic post-fight interview at UFC 205

Already the featherweight champion at the time, Conor McGregor made history when he took the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. Strapped with two UFC championship belts, Conor McGregor gave one of the most notorious octagon interviews in the history of the company:

"I've spent a lot of time, Joe, slaying everybody in the company. Backstage, I'm starting fights with everybody. I've ridiculed everyone on the roster. I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, I'd like to take this chance to apologize…to absolutely nobody. The double champ does what the f**k he wants!" Conor McGregor said to Joe Rogan.

"I'd like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody" initially seemed like a typical statement from the Irishman. But it eventually turned into a classic McGregor quote that went on to gain a lot of mainstream attention. It has been used by several eminent personalities in sports and media ever since, most recently by Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch also hails from Conor McGregor's home country of Ireland. Earlier this year, she lent her voice to a scintillating promo in support of 'The Notorious' ahead of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Jack Cunningham