WATCH: Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee’s heated rivalry boils over in epic trilogy at ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and former atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee delivered one of the greatest trilogies in mixed martial arts history.

When you look back at the greatest rivalries in women’s combat sports, there is almost none bigger than that of Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan, two absolute warriors who delivered three of the best fights in all of ONE Championship history.

But of all their fights, none was bigger and more impressive than their third and final meeting at ONE on Prime Video 2 in September 2022:

“Third time’s the charm 🔥 The trilogy fight between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan was absolute fireworks!”

Things looked dire for Angela Lee in the opening round as ‘The Panda’ repeatedly landed a crushing right hand that eventually sent the atomweight MMA world champ crashing to the canvas.

But Lee continued to live up to her moniker as ‘Unstoppage’, refusing to give up and eventually fighting her way back into the contest.

After five intense rounds of action, Xiong Jing Nan’s hand was raised.

Angela Lee puts the cap on her MMA career following loss to Xiong Jing Nan

Despite ‘The Panda’ going up 2-1 in the series, ONE fans were still clamoring for a fourth fight between the two.

Sadly, it’s a fight we are likely to never see as Angela Lee laid down her atomweight MMA gold, retiring from the sport a year later following the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria Lee.

Today, Lee is focused on Fightstory, a non-profit mental health organization established as a way to both honor her sister and to help those struggling with or recovering from mental health-related issues.

If you want to learn more about Fightstory or join the fight, visit the organization’s official Instagram.