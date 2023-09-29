WATCH: Xiong Jing Nan starches former flyweight star Gianni Subba in male vs. female boxing challenge

Reigning ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan will be making history at ONE Fight Night 14 fight this Friday. The Chinese world champion will square off with Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak in the promotion's first-ever Special Rules striking match. The punch-only striking contest will be part of the ground-breaking event headlined by three women's world title bouts.

Ahead of her bout with 'Wondergirl', Xiong was visited by former ONE flyweight contender and commentator Gianni Subba at Evolve MMA. The Malaysian flyweight MMA star challenged the 125-pound warrior queen to a friendly boxing challenge.

Here's a video of what transpired:

"Before ONE Women's Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan faces Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14, she squared off with ONE athlete and commentator Gianni Subba in a dynamic striking gauntlet! Reflexes, speed, and striking abilities are all put to the test in this wild challenge. Who will emerge victorious?"

Though they were clearly playing around, it's evident that Xiong packs a punch that even a male fighter like Subba felt undeniably felt some of those fists.

Speaking of punching power, Xiong Jing Nan's cinderblocks for fists were quite prominent in her most recent outing inside the Circle. It was a trilogy-defining performance against her rival, ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee. 'The Panda' and 'Unstoppable' traded late-round stoppage victories in 2019 and on ONE on Prime Video 2 in October 2022, the two world champions finally settled the score.

In a Fight of the Year contender, the two warrior queens went to war and the Chinese world champion nearly knocked the Singaporean-American out with her fists. Lee miraculously survived the first round and came back strong in the remaining rounds in an effort to close the gap in the scorecards.

Ultimately, however, Xiong Jing Nan did enough to earn a hard-fought unanimous decision win to retain her belt. At ONE Fight Night 14, 'The Panda' will have a different kind of adversary under a unique set of rules. Essentially a boxing match with 4oz gloves on, Xiong Jing Nan faces a striking specialist in 'Wondergirl'. The Thai striker is a long-time Muay Thai athlete who just recently transitioned into MMA. This should be an interesting bout to see.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.