Watch: ‘Y2K’ Yodkaikaew Fairtex bruises opponent’s limbs en route to leg-kick TKO

The dangerous Yodkaikaew Fairtex has power in every limb.

‘Y2K’ has earned TKO victories in MMA by way of leg-kick attacks. In 2020, the Thai-born fighter painfully ended Alex Schild's night in that way.

ONE Championship recently shared a video of the leg kicks in that bout on Instagram:

"That leg kick was CRAZY 😳 Catch 'Y2K’s' return to the Circle on October 21 at ONE 162!"

The clip shows Yodkaikaew landing thunderous leg kicks against his opponent, sending shockwaves across his thigh.

He then drops Schild with another series of leg kicks until the fight is called off. The two ONE Championship athletes showed tremendous respect for each other and shook hands at the end.

'Y2K' is a former Muay Thai world champion, which is understandable given his powerful kicks. Yodkaikaew is currently getting ready for his upcoming bout at the legendary Fairtex Training Center. To help prepare him for his ONE 162 showdown, he will be training alongside quality fighters like Stamp Fairtex, Smilla Sundell, and Ferrari Fairtex.

The Thai athlete is currently on a three-fight losing streak in ONE and will be fighting hard to get back in the win column against Eko Roni Saputra on October 21.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #ONEChampionship



| 11 February | How To Watch: "Y2K" owns the dance floor 🕺 Does Woo Sung Hoon have what it takes to compete with Yodkaikaew Fairtex THIS FRIDAY at ONE: BAD BLOOD? #WeAreONE #ONEBadBlood | 11 February | How To Watch: bit.ly/WatchONEBB "Y2K" owns the dance floor 🕺 Does Woo Sung Hoon have what it takes to compete with Yodkaikaew Fairtex THIS FRIDAY at ONE: BAD BLOOD? #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEBadBlood | 11 February | How To Watch: bit.ly/WatchONEBB https://t.co/RDFz3LYvfQ

Yodkaikaew Fairtex is a huge fan of Stamp Fairtex

The Fairtex training team stays close together. With that, Yodkaikaew is a huge fan of his training partner, Stamp Fairtex. Despite losing in her title bid at ONE X this past March, 'Y2K' still believes that Stamp has the skills to be a world champion in MMA.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“I think Stamp has made great progress in MMA. She can escape from difficult situations that are unlikely to be resolved. She is good. I’m impressed with her ability. She is a fast learner. She’s my best sparring partner. Sometimes she teaches me good techniques as well.”

While 'Y2K' will be competing at ONE 162 on October 21. Stamp Fairtex will next be in action when she faces kickboxer Anissa Meksen in a special-rules superfight in 2023. Stamp and Meksen will have their highly anticipated showdown on January 13 at ONE on Prime Video 6.

Stamp and 'Y2K' are both former Muay Thai fighters who now compete in MMA. This factor is what pushed the two to be friends. 'Y2K' continued:

“We are close friends since Stamp came to Fairtex, and we became closer when she started practicing MMA. I gave her advice because I competed in MMA before her. And since then, we always train together.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| 3 June | How To Watch: Yodkaikaew "Y2K" Fairtex is bringing the party to the Circle this Friday! 🕺 #ONE158 | 3 June | How To Watch: bit.ly/WatchONE158 Yodkaikaew "Y2K" Fairtex is bringing the party to the Circle this Friday! 🕺 #ONE158 | 3 June | How To Watch: bit.ly/WatchONE158 https://t.co/r803XvndDA

Poll : 0 votes