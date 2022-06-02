Yodkaikaew Fairtex and Stamp Fairtex do a tandem dance before the former's ONE 158 fight

Yodkaikaew Fairtex and his training partner Stamp Fairtex decided to take a break and show off their dance moves on social media. In a clip posted on the ONE Championship Twitter account, Yodkaikaew and Stamp can be seen having a little fun while getting work done in the gym. ONE captioned the post saying:

"Yodkaikaew "Y2K" Fairtex is bringing the party to the Circle this Friday!"

While Yodkaikaew Fairtex may be having some fun in the above video, there is no doubt it will be all business when he steps back into the ONE Circle at ONE 158 on June 3rd. Intent on getting back into the win column after back-to-back losses, Yodkaikaew Fairtex will have a tough task when he faces Gurdarshan Mangat.

Mangat has looked impressive thus far in his ONE Championship career. Since debuting for the promotion in March 2019, he has gone 3-1 in four bouts, with the lone loss coming against Reece McLaren. Mangat's last appearance in the cage was in a winning effort against Roshan Mainam in May 2021.

Gurdarshan Mangat's pursuit of greatness begins with his ONE 158 bout against Yodkaikaew Fairtex

Gurdarshan Mangat has gold on his mind. Taking to Instagram, the 16-3 fighter told the world that becoming a world champion is a dream that nothing will get in the way of, including the universe.

"On a pursuit for greatness . Devoted better part of my life to this game and never separated from the goal of becoming a champion and will continue to serve the better part of my life on becoming and staying a champion. Eventually you realize the only person ever stopping you from your biggest dream was yourself. Eventually you have to tell that version of you to move over and let the universe understand clearly what’s intended for you."

While most mixed martial artists have experience of some sort from an early age, Mangat did not begin training until he was 20 years old. After a year of dedicating himself to becoming a professional fighter, Mangat made his first appearance as an amateur in November 2008. He amassed four amateur wins before becoming a pro. With only three losses across 19 fights, it's hard to deny that Mangat is destined for greatness.

"Today I tell that version to move over and the universe understands clearly what’s meant. For myself, it’s the Championship . There isn’t a single person I see ahead that I can’t beat . Playing small isn’t going to serve my people and myself, these moments are created long before they are witnessed. The energy is different now, energy is champion level. This is my time, this is our time . The commitment , the focus , the work ethic all lines up for the energy to own the top . It’s been a patient pursuit but now it’s full speed ahead . Either you riding with me , or stand to the side . Really that simple . The mind accepts only one thing , it’s victory and gold."

