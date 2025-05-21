WATCH: Young phenom Johan Ghazali unloads unbridled violence against Thai veteran in Bangkok barnburner

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai division has no shortage of young emerging talent, and 18-year-old slugger Johan Ghazali is strongly viewed by fans as one of the division's future cornerstones.

Fresh off a sensational 16-second knockout of Padetsuk Fairtex in his ONE Friday Fights debut in February 2023, 'Jojo' next shared the circle with always war-ready veteran Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai three months later.

The brawlers gifted fans with an action-packed encounter as soon as the bell rang, and it was only a matter of time before one of them would find a breakthrough.

Midway through the third round, a bloodied Ghazali made Tai pay for his taunts with a knockout courtesy of an overhand right to his chin.

Check out the highlights of their fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Ghazali logged two more victories in the ONE Friday Fights circuit to earn a six-figure contract to join the promotion's main roster, where fans have continued to see his growth against the very best strikers in the world.

The Malaysian-American phenom is eyeing his third victory in the big leagues when he takes on Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Diego Paez unconcerned with Johan Ghazali's all-out aggression

Johan Ghazali's vicious striking style has been refined mightily under the guidance of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, but Diego Paez is unfazed by such improvements.

The Colombian-American recently told Combat Sports Today:

"I'm happy that, first off, he's an orthodox fighter. I like to fight against orthodox fighters as well. And I think I have all the skills to beat this guy."

Watch the entire interview below:

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

