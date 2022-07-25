Watch: YouTuber and MMA enthusiast True Geordie's real-time reaction to "people's champion" Molly McCann's spinning-elbow knockout

YouTuber True Geordie gave his live reaction to Molly McCann's sensational first-round knockout of Hannah Goldy at the recent UFC London event.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, True Geordie hailed McCann as the "people's champion" and reacted with joy as he watched his compatriot finish her opponent with a spinning elbow and follow-up punches.

Watch True Geordie react to McCann's UFC London win below:

McCann scored her second straight stoppage win with her latest performance at UFC London this past Saturday, where she defeated American flyweight Hannah Goldy.

Molly McCann previously pulled off a similar spinning move to dispatch Luana Carolina in their London fight in March. 'Meatball' picked up her third consecutive with her latest effort at UFC London and further enhanced her reputation among the fans.

Molly McCann targets fight with Antonina Shevchenko before champion Valentina Shevchenko

After delivering back-to-back highlight-reel knockouts, Molly McCann expressed her desire to test herself against Valentina Shevchenko's sister Antonina Shevchenko.

Speaking to the media at the UFC London post-fight press conference, the Liverpudlian called for a potential fight with Antonina. 'Meatball' also stated that she isn't ready to take on Valentina just yet, but suggested that a fight against her elder sibling would give her the blueprint to beating the flyweight champion.

Here's what McCann said:

"Am I Valentina [Shevchenko] ready yet? No. Am I Antonina [Shevchenko] ready? Let's see. I believe I am. I genuinely think like, this is an amazing fight to have and I know like, if they do one fight come for, if I ever make it to Shevchenko, they'll have the blueprints."

McCann added:

"I’ll also have the blueprint because I’ll know how to beat her sister. So, with the greatest respect, I've said her name because I think she is the best. So, I would like you to tell her that I believe she is the best, that's what I'm trying to challenge her."

Watch Molly McCann interact with the media at the UFC London post-fight presser below:

A potential matchup between McCann and Antonina Shevchenko would certainly be an intriguing one. It is also reasonable to assume that the Liverpudlian won’t be crossing paths with the reigning women's flyweight champ anytime in the near future.

However, McCann has gained massive popularity following her recent outings and is fast emerging as a star. It remains to be seen if 'Meatball' will get a top 15-ranked opponent in her next outing following her impressive performances.

