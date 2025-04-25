WATCH: Zebaztian Kadestam unleashes pure brutish power in collection of terrifying KOs in his ONE Championship run

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam enjoys non-stop back-and-forths with his foes, which is why his preferred method of victory is a no-nonsense, straightforward knockout.

'The Bandit' made his ONE debut in May 2017 at ONE: Dynasty of Heroes, where he landed a flurry of knee strikes to earn a show-stopping finish. He has earned five knockouts thus far under the ONE banner, which includes his May 2023 masterpiece against Roberto Soldic.

The world's largest martial arts promotion compiled all of them into a single Instagram post, reminding fans why he remains one of the most dangerous welterweights in the world.

Check out the post below:

Along with five knockouts, Kadestam is also the proud owner of two stoppage victories, giving him a grand total of seven finishes in as many wins in his ONE tenure.

Currently, the Legacy Gym and Pancrase Gym Sweden representative is on a three-fight winning streak, and he would love nothing more than to extend it to four.

Kadestam will have an opportunity to do so at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. His opponent will be Australian-Tongan standout Isi Fitikefu, who is coming off a superb unanimous decision victory over Hiroyuki Tetsuka last September at ONE 168: Denver.

Zebaztian Kadestam promises most improved version of himself yet

Zebaztian Kadestam may already be 34 years old, but it does not mean he has no room for improvement.

Ahead of his all-important matchup with Fitikefu, Kadestam shared the following in an exclusive interview with the promotion:

"I have a better understanding of the whole game and distance, and everything, thanks to putting so much time on breaking down the techniques."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

