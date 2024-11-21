"Watching real-life Tekken" - Fans loving Rodtang Jitmuangnon's video game-like mastery over Edgar Tabares

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon impressed in his latest outing. He dominated and outpointed his rival Jacob Smith in their rematch on Nov. 8 at ONE 169, which took place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

But ONE Championship also recently looked back at his outstanding second-round knockout win against former WBC Muay Thai champion Edgar Tabares in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10 in front of the packed 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Highlights from that championship fight were posted by the world's largest martial arts organization on Instagram:

"'The Iron Man' drops the HAMMER 💥💪 What's next for Rodtang? @rodtang_jimungnon"

'The Iron Man's' signature vicious elbows were on full display throughout the match until he finally landed the knockout blow at the 1:34 mark of the second round to end the match with a highlight-reel finish.

Fans were hyped about this Rodtang win in his U.S. debut, as users @benic.etoeveryone, @johnnykhai, @eo_rafinha_otrem, @w.a.wardhana, and @richardvgarderen sent him positive messages through their comments:

"Rodtang is a different type of human."

"When Rodtang blocks the spinning elbow and then comes right back with his own elbow is insane. 🔥"

"👏👏👏🔥🔥👏👏👏👏Now that's a good fight, true Muay Thai 🔥👏👏👏"

"Just like watching real life Tekken games.. or watching Jean Claude Van Dame movies bloodsports.."

"The other guy has quite some skill on him too 👏"

Rodtang says that he will celebrate his latest victory by taking his family on a vacation

After grueling months of training and a hard-fought win against Smith, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative will finally enjoy the fruits of his labor. He recently revealed the celebration that he will have following this latest triumph.

Rodtang talked about this with the media during the post-event press conference, where he stated:

"Yes, after the fight, I want to take my family out for a vacation, and I will eat everything in sight."

