WBC demotes Terence Crawford to "champion in recess" at welterweight ahead of Israil Madrimov bout 

Terence Crawford's time as the king of boxing's welterweight division is almost at its end. He was recently demoted to "champion in recess" by the WBC ahead of his super welterweight debut in August.

'Bud' is set to take on WBA champion, Israil Madrimov, in what should be a thrilling contest.

The Nebraska native was crowned undisputed welterweight world champion after dominating Errol Spence Jr. en route to a TKO victory in July, 2023. In November, he was stripped of the IBF title after pursuing a rematch with Spence Jr. instead of facing the mandatory challenger, Jaron 'Boots' Ennis.

With the 147-pound division now firmly in his rear-view mirror, Crawford's championship status has been altered in anticipation for his super welterweight debut.

Trending

TalkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson took to X to report the news, and wrote this:

"Terence Crawford has now been made WBC welterweight 'champion in recess'. Crawford is set to face Israil Madrimov for his WBA super-welterweight world title on Aug 3rd - now also WBC final eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for Sebastian Fundora vs. Errol Spence Jr."

See the post below:

Expand Tweet

Terence Crawford's journey to 154-pound undisputed glory made shorter by Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford's victory over Errol Spence Jr. saw him become the first male boxer to win undisputed world titles in two weight classes. Ahead of his debut at super welterweight, 'Bud' has made it clear he intends to become an undisputed world champion once again.

Crawford's path to potential undisputed world titles appears to have been made slightly shorter thanks to his former opponent - Spence Jr.

'The Truth' is scheduled to face Sebastian Fundora next, who currently holds the WBO and WBC titles. Fundora was ordered by the WBO to fight 'Bud' next, but his decision to fight Spence Jr. instead could see him stripped of the title, according to BoxingScene.

If so, the fight between Crawford and Israil Madrimov will be for the latter's WBA title and the vacant WBO title. The news was reported on X by Michael Benson, who wrote this:

"Sebastian Fundora will reportedly vacate/be stripped of his WBO super welterweight world title if he indeed fights Errol Spence Jr. next rather than Terence Crawford as ordered. It's claimed Fundora vs. Spence Jr. in October would just be for Fundora's WBC [belt], with Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov on Aug 3rd for Madrimov's WBA and vacant WBO [belt]."

See the post below:

Expand Tweet