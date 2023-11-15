Francis Ngannou recently entered the top 10 WBC heavyweight rankings following his performance against Tyson Fury.

The former UFC heavyweight champion fought the lineal boxing heavyweight champion of the world on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The odds were completely against 'The Predator,' who was an overwhelming underdog in the lead up to the fight. However, he surprised everyone on fight night.

Despite losing marginally via decision, Francis Ngannou won the respect and praise of boxing fans and combat sports fans alike. His performance also got him a spot in the WBC top 10 rankings. Here is what the rankings look like now via Michael Benson on X:

Champion - Tyson Fury

1. Deontay Wilder

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Arslanbek Makhmudov

4. Frank Sanchez

5. Efe Ajagba

6. Jared Anderson

7. Martin Bakole

8. Joseph Parker

9. Otto Wallin

10. Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou shocked the world with his performance against Tyson Fury. He managed to knock down the WBC champion and caused a black eye as well as a cut on his forehead while looking relatively fresh after the fight. Fans called the decision a 'robbery' with most believing Ngannou deserved to win.

Dana White says he is 'not interested' in co-promoting a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight with the PFL

With Jon Jones returning to the UFC and becoming champion again, naturally, fans began asking for a fight against Francis Ngannou. However, 'The Predator' is no longer signed with the UFC and is currently a PFL fighter. The former heavyweight champion has shown interest in a crossover event between the UFC and the PFL. However, President Dana White had this to say:

"No, I'm not interested in that fight, we tried to make that fight, they didn't want to do it, and it's done. He doesn't fight here anymore, I'm not interested."

Take a look at the video:

Dana White was not very happy with the reporters' question of co-promoting with the PFL. He responded by saying that the PFL can not sell a gate whereas the UFC is selling out almost every event. White did not see any reason to co-promote with any of the other organizations, be it Bellator or the PFL. The Jones vs Ngannou ship has sailed according to the UFC president.