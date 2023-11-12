Dana White bitterly reacts to being asked if he'll co-promote Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou with PFL

At the UFC 295 post-fight press conference, Dana White shut down the possibility of a PFL-UFC cross-promotion to facilitate Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

'Bones' and 'The Predator' are two of the most sought-after heavyweights in MMA. Although such a match would've once been relatively easy to make while both men were at the UFC, things are now a bit different.

'The Predator' parted ways with the premier MMA promotion earlier this year and is now under contract with the PFL. So, if Jones vs. Ngannou is to happen, it would have to be a cross-promotion between the companies.

However, UFC has historically strayed away from co-promoting events. However. the only exception in recent years was Conor McGregor's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

One of the major reasons that fueled Ngannou's exit from the promotion was the UFC brass denying him the right to box while under contract.

At the post-fight press conference for UFC 295, Dana White gave a bitter response when a reporter quizzed him on whether he'll entertain a cross-promotion to facilitate the super fight between the heavyweight superstars. He said:

"No, I'm not interested in that. We tried to make that fight, they didn't want to do it, and it's done... I'm not interested. We've got one, two, and three [top-selling pay-per-views in the MSG], they [The PFL] can't sell a f*****g gate... It's a stupid question. Why should I do that? I tried to make the fight here; they didn't want to do it, but I should co-promote?... You win the dumb question of the night. Congratulations, sir."

Dana White names the potential next opponent for Alex Pereira

At UFC 295, Alex Pereira made history by becoming the ninth two-division champion in the promotion. He knocked out Jiri Prochazka to claim the vacant light heavyweight championship.

While there is no shortage of contenders at 205 pounds, things took an unexpected turn when the newly crowned champion called out his old foe, Israel Adesanya, for a light heavyweight showdown during his post-fight interview.

However, Dana White has other plans for 'Poatan'. At the post-fight press conference in New York, the 54-year-old said:

"He [Alex Pereria] asked for Israel [Adesanya] in his interview? Yeah, Israel is a weight class below him now, but we've seen that. Jamahal Hill, when he is ready, is the fight that makes sense."

Catch Dana White's comments below (0:02):

